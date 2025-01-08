Halifax man jailed for medical centre burglaries over Christmas period

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A man has been jailed after pleading guilty to burgling a medical centre in Calderdale.

Jonathon Gillie, aged 40, was sentenced after admitting offences which were committed at Beechwood Medical Centre in Illingworth over the recent Christmas period.

Gillie, of Athol Gardens in Halifax, was identified from CCTV enquiries into the burglaries, which occurred between December 25 and 27.

Officers also found some medication at Gillie's home address when he was arrested on December 30.

This was believed to have been stolen from the medical centre.

He was charged and remanded to appear at Bradford Crown Court last week, where he pleaded guilty to four offences of burglary and was subsequently jailed for 16 months.