Covéa firm extends deal with John Lewis Finance

Halifax based Covéa Insurance has announced it is extending its partnership with John Lewis Finance.

It has been has been appointed on an exclusive basis to provide the retail brand’s customers with competitive 5-star Defaqto-rated motor insurance, backed by its award-winning claims service, independently accredited by the Institute of Customer Service.

Speaking about the new partnership, Personal lines director Carol Geldard said: “We’re delighted that John Lewis has chosen to partner with us for motor insurance. It’s a fantastic vote of confidence in our capabilities and reflects our absolute commitment to delivering outstanding customer service.”

Mike Jackson, director of financial services at John Lewis and Partners, said: “We are very pleased to announce that Covéa Insurance has been appointed to underwrite our car insurance for current customers at renewal and new customers.”