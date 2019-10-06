Covéa Insurance joins community partnership to develop leadership talent

Halifax insurer Covéa Insurance is delighted to be one of seven major employers in Calderdale taking part in a new innovative community partnership designed to develop the next generation of leaders.

Along with West Yorkshire Police, Calderdale College, West Yorkshire Fire & Rescue, Together Housing, Halifax Opportunities Trust and Calderdale & Huddersfield NHS Foundation, Covéa Insurance will offer aspiring leaders the chance to join like-minded people on a journey to leadership excellence, where they will benefit from pioneering training methods, whilst working towards an accredited leadership and management qualification.

The two-year programme is being run by Rise, the Calderdale College skills service for employers.

It features a wide range of masterclasses and seminars, including keynote speakers from different industry sectors, designed to equip participants with the information, knowledge and understanding they need to succeed as future leaders.

Tapping into the resources of partnering businesses, the programme will take participants out of their comfort zone, helping to increase their confidence, experience and skills.

On completion, participants will emerge equipped to thrive in leadership roles, supporting the future prosperity and success of the wider Calderdale region.

Matthew Metcalfe, Senior Manager for Talent and Acquisition at Covéa Insurance, said: “This is a ground-breaking initiative and we’re delighted to be involved.

"Community based learning programmes offer great potential to equip our people with the skills they need to become highly effective leaders, benefiting our business and the community as a whole.”

Future Leaders participant Lewis Tidswell from Covéa Insurance said: “I’m always looking to push myself and do better. The course allows me to learn new management techniques and meet other managers from companies around Halifax.

"This gives us the chance to learn from each other’s experience and knowledge which we can then share within our own businesses and teams.”

