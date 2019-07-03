Covéa staff take the ice bucket challenge

Over the past few months, teams from Covéa Insurance have been taking part in a ‘Pennies to Pounds’ challenge to raise money for the company’s charity partner – the Forget Me Not Children’s Hospice.

In keeping with the charity they were raising money for, one of the Covéa Insurance teams chose National Children’s Hospice Week to run an event.

An ice bucket challenge was decided on with a price put on each leader.

This particular event was a huge success, raising £389.95 as 19 people were soaked, taking the Halifax total to almost £1,500.

Matthew Metcalfe, senior manager (Customer Motor Claims) said: “I’m immensely proud of the passion and generosity our people have shown in raising this money for a key partner of ours.

“Covéa Insurance really believes in the value of partnerships within our local communities and the fantastic work that Forget Me Not Hospice does in supporting local children and their families.”