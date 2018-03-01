Cows culled at farm in Hebden Bridge

An operation has taken place at a farm in Hebden Bridge to cull a herd of cows after concerns were raised about their safety.

Police blocked off a nearby road to ensure the safety of people in the area, with the culling operation being run by Defra (the Department for the Environment, Food and Rural Affairs) and Calderdale Council.

Calderdale Council’s Assistant Director, Neighbourhoods, Andrew Pitts said: “We take the welfare of all animals very seriously and have taken swift action to alleviate the suffering of a herd of cattle.

“When we became aware of concerns about the safety of the herd we contacted the owner to request that the cattle be moved to more suitable land, however this was not done and the condition of the cows continued to deteriorate.

“To prevent further distress to the animals we applied for and were granted a possession order by the Magistrates’ Court, which was supported by a vet appointed by Defra. This gave us legal responsibility for the herd.

“We were able to rescue six cows, but unfortunately the remaining cows were in a very poor condition. The advice we received from the vet appointed by Defra was that to move them would have caused greater distress and that to avoid further suffering their lives should be humanely ended, which has now been done.

“This has been a very sad and distressing situation and I would like to thank the local community for their support and understanding.”