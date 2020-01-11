Craggs Environmental doubles in size after deal to acquire LCM

Hebden Bridge-based Craggs Environmental Ltd, one of the UK’s leading fuel and tank infrastructure servicing companies, is doubling its size, coverage and operational capacity after acquiring LCM Environmental Ltd.

The deal was supported by a team of Yorkshire advisers including Estelle Brown and Charlotte O’Connor of Clarion Solicitors who provided legal advice to the management of Craggs Environmental.

With various sites across the UK, the primarily Hampshire-based LCM Environmental has a long history in the industry and provides a broad range of fuel management and environmental services.

Chris Bingham, CEO at Craggs Environmental, said: “This is really exciting news and I’m delighted to welcome the team from LCM Environmental.

“This acquisition not only provides us with a wide range of new equipment and a new fleet of vehicles such as vacuum tankers and fuel polishing rigs, but we are also joining our teams with more than 40 members of staff bringing together a vast range of skills and industry knowledge, increasing the services to our large combined customer base.”