Creating a vision for Calderdale to take borough into a brighter future

What will Calderdale be like in 2024?

That’s the question which the Council will ask when it launches its Vision for the borough at the annual State of Calderdale event at Calderdale College, today.

The Council’s Vision 2024 represents the long term aspirations of the borough, which will celebrate its 50th anniversary in six years’ time.

It has been shaped through conversations with local leaders, businesses, partners, community groups, children and young people, and residents from across Calderdale.

Leader of the Council, Councillor Tim Swift said: “Calderdale is a place of contrasts. Over the next six years we will face many tough decisions and challenges but the very nature of the place means we are well equipped to deal with them.

“The place is rich with potential, and the people who live here are buzzing with energy, pride and determination to make their neighbourhoods and communities better places.

“We have seen the impact of the Piece Hall on the borough, a multiple award-winning visitor destination of international status, and we have seen national media pick up the creative energy and ambition in our towns and villages.

“We’ve heard from a wide range of people from across Calderdale, from our local leaders but also from previously unheard voices, giving us a fresh insight and helping us to shape our future.”

The conversations revealed three characteristics - talented and enterprising, kind and resilient, and distinctive - which describe Calderdale and its people.