Creation of a new Calderdale nature reserve moves a step closer

Plans to create a new nature reserve in Calderdale have moved a step closer.

The proposals for the scheme at Brearley Fields aims to improve biodiversity and the river environment, boost flood attenuation and bring health and wellbeing benefits to people in the adjacent villages of Mytholmroyd and Luddendenfoot.

Brearley Fields flooded in Mytholmroyd

The site, which was previously managed by Calder High School as playing fields, has been largely unmaintained since the floods of December 2015 but is currently well used by the local population for recreational activities and dog walking.

In a report by Councillor Scott Patient, Calderdale Council’s Cabinet Member for Climate Change and Environment, that went before full Council revealed the progress that is being made.

"Good progress is being made on the Brearley Fields wetland nature reserve project, with detailed surveys and flood risk assessments completed, designs finalised, consultation carried out and applications made for Planning permission and Environmental permit.

"Vegetation clearance work and minor tree works will commence shortly in preparation for the main construction works, scheduled to commence on site in the summer.

"These works have been delayed due to the requirement to undertake comprehensive flood modelling, and the highly seasonal nature of the work.

"A Friends of Brearley Fields group will be launched shortly, offering opportunities for volunteer input into the creation and management of the site.

"Secretary of State approval is still awaited for the change of use from playing fields to nature reserve; we are chasing this and hope that the issue will not cause further delays."

The Wetland Nature Reserve will see the creation of new permanent ponds, with associated scrapes and hollows connected to the River Calder which will flood naturally when the river levels rise.

Other elements include reedbeds, native mixed woodland planting, meadow habitats and paths around the site for public access.

These measures are expected to benefit birds, fish and other local wildlife, attract visitors to the area and provide opportunities for environmental education and volunteering.

The drier part of the site will remain as sports pitches, managed by Hebden Bridge Saints Football Club.

The project is a key action in the Flood Action Plan, and is supported by the Hebden Bridge and Mytholmroyd Town Board, and Royd Regeneration.