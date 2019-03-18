Crews did a fantastic job during Calderdale flooding, says fire chief

Fire crews have been praised for their efforts during the weekend’s flooding that wreaked havoc in Calderdale.

The borough was besieged by torrential rainfall over the weekend, leading to West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service attending nine incidents in Calderdale on Saturday and Sunday relating to the floods.

These included pumping water out of around 20 homes on Halifax Road in Todmorden, the flooding of the basement of a pub on King Street in Sowerby Bridge and dealing with the flooded basements at a row of 20 terraced houses on George Street in Mytholmroyd.

Group Manager Ben Bush said “Crews worked really hard on Saturday helping to protect the community including people in houses and cars, as well as local businesses.

“We had officers in a Calderdale-based flood room and Bradford police station - working in partnership with the police was really useful.

“Our control room also did a great job of allocating resources where they were most needed.

“We did our best to stop major damage across the areas of West Yorkshire affected by flooding - our crews did a fantastic job.”