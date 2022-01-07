Crews from eight fire stations battle Ainley Top bungalow blaze

Teams from eight fire stations were called to a fire at a bungalow in Ainley Top this morning.

By sarah fitton
Friday, 7th January 2022, 9:58 am
The fire was in the roof void

Flames were in the roof void of the home on New Hey Road when the crews were called at 1.58am.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Crews from Rastrick, Huddersfield, Cleckheaton, Halifax, Mirfield, Featherstone, Bradford and Skelmathorpe attended and used used two large jets, two hose reels and two breathing apparatus sets to extinguish the fire.

HuddersfieldBradfordFeatherstone