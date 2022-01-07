Crews from eight fire stations battle Ainley Top bungalow blaze
Teams from eight fire stations were called to a fire at a bungalow in Ainley Top this morning.
Flames were in the roof void of the home on New Hey Road when the crews were called at 1.58am.
Crews from Rastrick, Huddersfield, Cleckheaton, Halifax, Mirfield, Featherstone, Bradford and Skelmathorpe attended and used used two large jets, two hose reels and two breathing apparatus sets to extinguish the fire.