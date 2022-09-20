Crews from three fire stations called to Elland apartment building fire

Teams from Rastrick, Huddersfield and Halifax were called to the fire at Perseverance Mill on Westbury Street at 8.20pm on Saturday.

The firefighters used two hose reels to extinguish the fire and closed the incident at 9.34pm.

It is understood no one was hurt but there were reports that people living in the building had smoke coming in under their doors and were without power for some time after the blaze.