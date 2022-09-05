Crews from three stations called to Halifax house fire
Firefighters from three Calderdale crews were called to a blaze at a house in Halifax last night (Sunday).
By Abigail Kellett
Monday, 5th September 2022, 9:43 am
Updated
Monday, 5th September 2022, 9:43 am
Teams from three fire stations were deployed to the fire on Moor End Road, Halifax at 7.11pm.
Three crews attended, Halifax, Illingworth and Rastrick. Breathing apparatus and two hose reels were used to extinguish the fire.
Noone was injured.
