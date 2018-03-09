£1 million worth of illegal cigarettes found in Calderdale

A joint police operation has discovered more that £1 million worth of illegal cigarettes in the Calderdale area.

Officers from the Halifax Neighbourhood Policing Team were joined by West Yorkshire Trading Standards yesterday for the bust.

A spokesperson from the policing team said: " Yesterday a joint operation with Trading Standards took place to detect the importation and sale of illegal tobacco and cigarettes in the Calderdale Area.

In excess of £1million pounds worth of cigarettes were recovered."