10 areas of Calderdale with the highest levels of vehicle crime, according to latest figures

These are the 10 areas of Calderdale with the highest number of reports of anti-social behaviour in February 2022 (the latest available data). The following information was collected from police.uk. You can report anti-social behaviour to West Yorkshire Police using an online form available here.
1. Elland
In February 2022, there were 8 incidents of vehicle crime reported in Elland.
2. Illingworth
In February 2022, there were 8 incidents of vehicle crime reported in Illingworth.
3. Hartshead Moor
In February 2022, there were 8 incidents of vehicle crime reported in Hartshead Moor.
4. Pellon
In February 2022, there were 7 incidents of vehicle crime reported in Pellon.