10 areas of Calderdale with the highest levels of vehicle crime, according to latest figures

These are the areas of Calderdale with the highest levels of vehicle crime, according to the latest figures.

By Abigail Kellett
Monday, 9th May 2022, 7:00 am

These are the 10 areas of Calderdale with the highest number of reports of vehicle crime in February 2022 (the latest available data). The following information was collected from police.uk. You can report vehicle crime to West Yorkshire Police using an online form available here.

1. Elland

In February 2022, there were 8 incidents of vehicle crime reported in Elland.

2. Illingworth

In February 2022, there were 8 incidents of vehicle crime reported in Illingworth.

3. Hartshead Moor

In February 2022, there were 8 incidents of vehicle crime reported in Hartshead Moor.

4. Pellon

In February 2022, there were 7 incidents of vehicle crime reported in Pellon.

