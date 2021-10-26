1,000 cannabis plants found after drugs raid in Brighouse

Two men were arrested and charged

The search was carried out at an address on Clifton Road on Sunday afternoon.

Officers said they found the plants growing in five different rooms.

Two men - Gjin Leraj, 34, of Oak Leigh Gardens, London and Myslim Istrefi, 38, of no fixed abode - were found inside the property and arrested and subsequently charged with production of a Class B drug.

Both remain in custody.

Officers were at the scene while investigations were carried out and the electrics were made safe.