11 people from Halifax and rest of Calderdale up in magistrates court including E-scooter rider

Katie Brown, aged 33, of Rugby Terrace in Halifax fined £80 for failing to comply with the requirements of a community order.

Mark Wadsworth, aged 56, of Union Street in Greetland fined £40 for failing to comply with the requirements of a community order.

Stephen Watson, aged 42, of Hebble Vale Drive in Halifax fined £120 and ordered to pay a £48 victim surcharge, and banned from driving for 14 months for failing to provide a breath test specimen.

Bradford Magistrates Court

Nazir Ahmed, aged 32, of Glen View in Halifax fined £100 and ordered to pay a £40 victim surcharge and £90 costs for driving an E-scooter without a licence.

Jenny McCartney, aged 36, of Riverside Court in Ripponden fined £220 and ordered to pay a £88 victim surcharge and £90 costs for driving without due care and attention.

Mohammed Afzal, aged 25, of Summergate Place in Halifax fined £320 and ordered to pay a £34 victim surcharge and £110 costs for driving without due care and attention.

Marc Rushworth, aged 32, of Bentley Avenue in Lightcliffe fined £330 and ordered to pay a £132 victim surcharge and £90 costs for driving while using a mobile phone.

Lee Smith, aged 32, of Cross Stone Road in Todmorden fined £220 and ordered to pay a £88 victim surcharge and £90 costs for driving while using a mobile phone.

Matthew Baimbridge, aged 39, of Arncliffe Crescent in Brighouse made the subject of a community order and ordered to pay £100 compensation, a £95 victim surcharge and £110 costs for failing to stop at the scene of an accident.

Nadeem Mir, aged 41, of Kingston Street in Halifax fined £40 and ordered to pay a £16 victim surcharge and £90 costs for driving without a seatbelt.