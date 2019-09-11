Don't call unless you really do have an emergency - not just a broken nail!

12 of the most ridiculous 999 calls made to West Yorkshire emergency services

From the ridiculous to the unbelievable, West Yorkshire Police have released the latest calls made to them that are most definitely NOT an emergency.

In a Tweet today, the Force said these are just some of the inappropriate calls that they've had to their 999 emergency line. They said: "On average, we receive 120 calls a day to our 999 line that are not a life or death emergency. One is too many. #MakeTheRightCall. #30Days30WaysUK #Not999."

One caller said: "I've burst a tyre on the motorway."

1. AA or RAC?

Caller said: "I've paid 3 contactless card at the store but she said it was declined."

2. Insufficient funds

Caller: "I have broken my toe nail."

3. Ouch - but no!

"My benefits haven't gone into my bank."

4. No cash

