12 of the most ridiculous 999 calls made to West Yorkshire emergency services

In a Tweet today, the Force said these are just some of the inappropriate calls that they've had to their 999 emergency line. They said: "On average, we receive 120 calls a day to our 999 line that are not a life or death emergency. One is too many. #MakeTheRightCall. #30Days30WaysUK #Not999."

1. AA or RAC? One caller said: "I've burst a tyre on the motorway."

2. Insufficient funds Caller said: "I've paid 3 contactless card at the store but she said it was declined."

3. Ouch - but no! Caller: "I have broken my toe nail."

4. No cash "My benefits haven't gone into my bank."

