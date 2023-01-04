13 drivers fined by West Yorkshire Police in Halifax as part of Operation Hawmill

A vehicle was seized after the driver was found to have no licence, no insurance and was driving without a seatbelt.

Two stop searches were conducted, resulting in community resolutions, while three vehicles were found to have an incorrect registration number.

Five drivers were fined for not wearing a seat belt, one was fined for driving while using a mobile phone and one was fined as their vehicle was incorrectly registered.

Police

PC 5172 Foster (Roads Traffic Policing) and PCSO 894 Wardell worked on Operation Hawmill yesterday paying particular attention to Park Ward.

Operation Hawmill is funded by Calderdale community safety partnership to tackle the ‘fatal four’ of speeding, driving above the drink/drug drive limit, mobile phone use and seatbelts and is in addition to officers’ normal duties.

