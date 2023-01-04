13 drivers fined by West Yorkshire Police in Halifax as part of Operation Hawmill
Fines were issued to 13 drivers in Halifax by West Yorkshire Police yesterday (Tuesday) as part of Operation Hawmill in Park Ward.
A vehicle was seized after the driver was found to have no licence, no insurance and was driving without a seatbelt.
Two stop searches were conducted, resulting in community resolutions, while three vehicles were found to have an incorrect registration number.
Five drivers were fined for not wearing a seat belt, one was fined for driving while using a mobile phone and one was fined as their vehicle was incorrectly registered.
PC 5172 Foster (Roads Traffic Policing) and PCSO 894 Wardell worked on Operation Hawmill yesterday paying particular attention to Park Ward.
Operation Hawmill is funded by Calderdale community safety partnership to tackle the ‘fatal four’ of speeding, driving above the drink/drug drive limit, mobile phone use and seatbelts and is in addition to officers’ normal duties.
Operation Hawmill will be conducted throughout Calderdale over the coming year.