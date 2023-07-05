16 people from Halifax and rest of Calderdale who have been in magistrates court

Thomas Ogden, aged 32, of Mill Fold Lane in Sowerby Bridge fined £220 and ordered to pay a £88 victim surcharge and £90 costs for driving without due care and attention.

Nancy Nolovu, aged 35, of Elizabeth Street in Elland fined £440 and ordered to pay a £76 victim surcharge and £90 costs for driving without due care and attention.

Hadia Akram, aged 35, of King Cross Road in Halifax fined £220 and ordered to pay a £88 victim surcharge and £90 costs for driving while using a mobile phone.

The cases were heard at Bradford Magistrates Court

Graham Smith, aged 54, of Crossley Gardens in Pellon fined £220 and ordered to pay a £88 victim surcharge and £90 costs for driving a vehicle without a MOT.

Marcus Briggs, aged 49, of Crag Lane in Wheatley fined £76 and ordered to pay a £30 victim surcharge and £90 costs for driving while using a mobile phone.

Uzair Mahmood, aged 22, of Rhondda Place in Halifax fined £40 and ordered to pay a £16 victim surcharge and £90 costs for driving while not wearing a seatbelt.

Nickolas De Freitas, aged 28, of Penn Street in Halifax fined £660 and ordered to pay a £264 victim surcharge and £90 costs for driving without insurance.

Kane Platts, aged 28, of Ashfield Drive in Halifax fined £100 and ordered to pay a £40 victim surcharge and £100 costs for driving without insurance.

Jolene Hunter, aged 28, of Ovenden Avenue in Halifax fined £220 and ordered to pay a £88 victim surcharge and £90 costs for being in the front seat of a vehicle but not wearing a seatbelt.

Shaun Robins, aged 25, of Oldham Road in Ripponden fined £220 and ordered to pay a £88 victim surcharge and £90 costs for driving while using a mobile phone.

Andrew Sunderland, aged 43, of Bobbin Mill Close fined £320 and ordered to pay a £128 victim surcharge and £90 costs for driving without a licence.

Rafael Gregor, aged 22, of Yarn Close in Halifax fined £40 and ordered to pay a £16 victim surcharge and £90 costs for driving without a licence.

Barry Apps, aged 49, of Mile Cross Terrace in Halifax fined £40 and ordered to pay a £16 victim surcharge and £90 costs for driving while using a mobile phone.

Jake Latham, aged 31, of Silverwood Walk in Pellon fined £120 and ordered to pay a £48 victim surcharge and £110 costs and banned from driving for six months for failing to stop after an accident and driving without reasonable consideration for others.

Hassan Farooq, aged 30, of Violet Street in Halifax fined £440 and ordered to pay a £176 victim surcharge and £90 costs for driving without reasonable consideration for others.

Fozia Siddique, aged 49, of Moorfield Street in Halifax fined £80 and ordered to pay a £32 victim surcharge and £90 costs for driving without insurance.