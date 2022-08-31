16-year-old jailed for M606 crash which killed three people

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jack Simpson

Jack Simpson, 16 was sentenced to six years, three in custody and three on licence at Bradford Crown Court on August 30 for three offences of causing death by dangerous driving and one count of dangerous driving following a collision on the M606 in Bradford on Monday 13 June.

Simpson had been driving a Ford Transit van on Bradford Road in the vicinity of Moorlands Road, Birkenshaw shortly before it was involved in a head on collision with a taxi at 10.45pm on June 13.

The taxi driver, Sohail Ali, 28, and passenger Simon McHugh, 49, died at the scene.

A passenger in the ford transit van Kyden Leadbeater, 18, died in hospital.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The judge lifted a ban on reporting the youth’s name due to strong public interest in the case.

On June 13, 2022 a Ford Transit van was stolen from Bankhouse Lane, Pudsey, and false registration plates were attached to it.

At quarter to eleven that evening, the van was witnessed being driven by Jack Simpson, then aged 15. Simpson was on police bail at the time, with a curfew of 10pm to 6 am.

Simpson had two passengers in the van, including 17 year old Kyden Leadbetter.

After seeing the police on Bradford Road, Birkenshaw, Simpson drove away in the direction of Bradford, travelling at 70 mph in a 30 mph zone with the police following.

Continuing towards Cleckheaton, he drove on the wrong side of the road, reaching 90 mph as he approached Chain Bar roundabout, and then accelerated to over 95 miles per hour on Whitehall Road West, again travelling on the wrong side of the road.

He continued driving north on the southbound carriageway of the M606 carriageway of the M606, where he collided with a Toyota Prius taxi, killing its driver Simon McHugh and the driver, Sohail Ali.

Simpson pleaded guilty to causing the deaths of Kyden Leadbetter, Simon McHugh and Sohail Ali by dangerous driving, and a further offence of dangerous driving.

Ben Moore from the CPS said: “Simpson acted in an unbelievably dangerous manner. In doing so he has caused the tragic and untimely deaths of three people -17 year old Kayden Leadbetter, 49 year old Simon McHugh, and 28 year old Sohail Ali. Three families have been left devastated as a result of Simpson’s truly appalling actions that night. Our hearts go out to them, and they remain in our thoughts as they have been throughout.”

Detective Inspector Paul Conroy of the Major Collision Enquiry Team said:

“This has been a tragic incident on our roads and we welcome Simpson admitting causing death by dangerous driving and facing the consequences of his actions.

“The recklessness of Simpson shows the deadly cost of dangerous driving, he has shown no regards for other road users or his passengers.

“Our thoughts remain with the families affected by this awful road traffic collision.”