19 people from Halifax, Brighouse, Greetland and rest of Calderdale who have been up in court

Michael Geraghty, aged 55, of Illingworth Road in Illingworth, fined £80 and ordered to pay a £32 victim surcharge and £400 costs for using threatening or abusive words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour.

Adam Hoyle, aged 35, of Burned Road in Shelf fined £825 and ordered to pay a £330 victim surcharge and £90 costs for driving without insurance.

Jason Phelane, aged 34, of Vale Street in Brighouse fined £220 and ordered to pay a £88 victim surcharge and £90 costs for driving while using a mobile phone.

They all appeared before Bradford Magistrates Court

Rhys Wood, aged 28, of Highmoor Lane in Clifton fined £660 and ordered to pay a £264 victim surcharge and £90 costs for driving without insurance.

Aishah Safdar, aged 23, of Willowfield Close in Halifax fined £120 and ordered to pay a £48 victim surcharge and £110 costs for driving without due care and attention.

Nadeem Mir, aged 41, of Kingston Street in Halifax fined £220 and ordered to pay a £88 victim surcharge and £90 costs for not complying with a red traffic light.

Rebecca Gardner, aged 37, of Saddleworth Road in Greetland fined £307 and ordered to pay a £185 victim surcharge and £90 costs for driving without due and care attention.

Andrew Jagger, aged 46, of Hope Street in Shelf fined £40 and ordered to pay a £16 victim surcharge and £110 costs for driving while using a mobile phone.

Bradley Moore, aged 28, of Rugby Drive in Halifax fined £276 and ordered to pay a £110 victim surcharge and £90 costs, and banned from driving for six months, for driving without insurance and without a licence.

Jason Jenkinson, aged 37, of Summerfield Avenue in Bailiff Bridge fined £350 and ordered to pay a £140 victim surcharge and £90 costs, and banned from driving for six months for driving without insurance and without a licence.

Martin Carroll, aged 51, of Long Lover Lane in Halifax fined £223 and ordered to pay a £89 victim surcharge and £110 costs for driving without due care and attention.

Sydney Kornelis, aged 51, of Balkram Drive in Mixenden fined £770 and ordered to pay a £308 victim surcharge and £90 costs for driving without insurance and without a licence.

Dean Scrimshaw, aged 43, of Dean Court in Copley fined £293 and ordered to pay a £117 victim surcharge and £90 costs for driving without due care and attention.

Philip Walsh, aged 64, of Brooksbank Gardens in Elland fined £140 and ordered to pay a £56 victims surcharge and £90 costs for driving without insurance and without a licence.

Kamil Garbowski, aged 38, of Marldon Road in Northowram fined £384 and ordered to pay a £151 victim surcharge and £90 costs for driving without due care and attention.

Sean Reynolds, aged 27, of Reins Road in Brighouse fined £660 and ordered to pay a £264 victim surcharge and £110 costs, and banned from driving for six months for driving without insurance.

Nathaniel Greenwood, aged 30, of Mount Tabor Road in Halifax fined £400 and ordered to pay £180 victim surcharge and £90 costs for driving without insurance, using a vehicle when its condition was such that its use involved a danger of injury and without a licence.

Stephen Binns, aged 33, of Keighley Road in Halifax fined £120 and ordered to pay a £48 victim surcharge and £90 costs for driving without insurance.