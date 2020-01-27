20-year-old man arrested by police on suspicion of murder following death of Jordan Sinnott

Detectives have charged one man and arrested a fourth following the death of former FC Halifax Town midfielder Jordan Sinnott.

A 20-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder in connection with the incident.

Three men in total have now been arrested on suspicion of murder following the 25-year-old’s death after an assault in Retford Market Place in the early hours of Saturday.

A fourth man, aged 27, who was arrested on Saturday, has now been charged with grievous bodily harm and actual bodily harm in connection with a separate assault which is now understood to have taken place after Mr Sinnott was fatally assaulted. Connor Woodcock, of Beehive Street, Retford, is due to appear before Mansfield Magistrates’ Court today (27 January).

Two other men were injured in the later assaults, with a 27-year-old man sustaining a suspected broken nose and a 44-year old man receiving a suspected broken jaw.

Mr Sinnott had remained in hospital since the time of the incident, where he was receiving treatment for a suspected fractured skull. He died in hospital just before 6pm on Saturday 25 January, surrounded by his family.

Nottinghamshire Police first attended the Dominie Cross public house in Grove Street, Retford following a report of a group of up to eight men and women having been involved in a disturbance in the pub car park just after 11.25pm on Friday 24 January. Detectives do not now believe that this incident is connected to Mr Sinnott’s death.

Officers were later called to assist ambulance crews who were attempting to treat Mr Sinnott, a footballer with Matlock Town Football Club, after he was found unconscious with a suspected fractured skull following a subsequent incident at around 2am in the town’s Market Place.

Detective Inspector Justine Wilson, who is leading the investigation, said: “A team of detectives has been working hard on this investigation, which is gathering pace.

“I would like to thank the community for the response to our appeals yesterday, which has been really helpful. We still need to hear from anyone who has not yet come forward. Any piece of information they can give, however small it seems, could be vital.

“We are aware of a video circulating on social media which appears to show the assault of a man at a train station. I can confirm that this video is not connected to the death of Jordan Sinnott.”

If anyone has information or video footage of this nature please report it through the correct channels by calling Nottinghamshire Police on 101, or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111