20mph zone car smash concerns in Calderdale

Mytholmroyd residents have grown more concerned with speeding in their area after a parked car was written off on a 20mph road in Mytholmroyd.

Angela Kingdon, who lives on Elphin Court, reported that a damged parked car was towed away after a collision on Cragg Road on Wednesday January 3.

The road, which feeds into several residential areas, was the focus of a Calderdale Council survey requested by residents in June last year.

It found that the vast majority of motorists on the road travel well over the speed limit at around 32mph, with the fastest speed taken at 44mph.

A Calderdale Council spokesperson acknowledged the problem and said: “We are reviewing these roads and looking into possible extra measures to help with speed reduction.”