22-year-old Yorkshire man jailed for armed robbery

An armed robber who threatened a cashier with a knife has been jailed for three years.

Tyler Griffiths, 22, targeted the Pellon Lane newsagents in Halifax on Sunday, February 10.

Griffiths, of Bower Street, Harrogate, entered the store with armed with a knife.

He demanded the cashier, a woman in her 20s, hand over money from the till.

Police managed to catch Griffiths after issuing a CCTV appeal.

Several members of the public called in with information which led to Griffiths being identified.

He was sentenced to 3 years at Bradford Crown Court on Friday, May 4.

Detective Sergeant Ross Wadsworth, of Calderdale CID, said: “We welcome the sentence imposed on Griffiths and although no one was injured in this incident, the use of a knife clearly caused concern in the community.

“We received a great response from the local community and further afield after publishing the appeal on our Facebook page so I would like to thank the public for their help in tracing Griffiths and ultimately helping us secure justice for the victim.”

