24 people from Halifax and rest of Calderdale who have been up in court including man who assaulted a police officer

Terrence O’Donnell, aged 38, of King Cross Road in Halifax given a nine-month suspended sentence for assaulting a police officer.

Mckenzie Wainhouse, aged 19, of Keighley Close in Halifax fined £770 and ordered to pay a £308 victim surcharge and £90 costs for driving without insurance and driving a car when one tyre did not have enough tread depth.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sirwan Husseiny, aged 32, of Gibbet Street in Halifax fined £770 and ordered to pay a £308 victim surcharge and £90 costs for driving without insurance.

Bradford Magistrates Court

Tahir Taj, aged 41, of Grosvenor Terrace in Halifax committed to prison for seven days for wilful and persistent failure to comply with the requirements of a community order.

Zunira Akram, aged 38, of King Cross Street in Halifax fined £660 and ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £264 and £90 costs for driving without insurance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jordan Elliott, aged 31, of Grove Park in Ovenden fined £120 and ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £48 and £90 costs for driving without insurance.

Dean Taylor, aged 36, of Brookdale in Walsden fined £660 and ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £264 and £90 costs for driving without insurance.

Isaaq Ahmed, aged 20, of Ashbourne Grove in Halifax fined £500 and ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £50 and £300 costs for driving without due care and attention.

Muhammad Aasim, aged 23, of Denholme Gate Road in Hipperholme fined £660 and ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £264 and £90 costs for driving without insurance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ranato Duro, aged 28, of Willowfield Crescent in Halifax fined £660 and ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £264 and £90 costs for driving without insurance.

Zain Kayani, aged 29, of Mount Pleasant Avenue in Halifax fined £660 and ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £264 and £90 costs for driving without insurance.

Ryan Kemp, aged 34, of Bank Edge Gardens in Halifax fined £660 and ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £264 and £90 costs for driving without a licence or insurance.

Jonathan Walsh, aged 30, of Cromwell Road in Southowram fined £440 and ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £176 and £90 costs for driving without due care and attention.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Richard Holmes, aged 61, of Hallroyd Place in Todmorden fined £120 and ordered a victim surcharge of £48 and £85 costs for driving without a licence or insurance.

Lukasz Ciszek, aged 41, of Summergate Place in Halifax fined £100 and ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £40 and £90 costs for driving while not wearing a seatbelt.

Jack Silson, aged 31, of Windmill Crescent in Northowram fined £220 and ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £88 and £90 costs for driving while not wearing a seatbelt.

Ann King, aged 77, of The Crescent in Southowram fined £135 and ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £53 and £200 costs and banned rom driving for 12 months for failing to complete a breath test.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Stephen MacDonald, aged 36, of Peabody Street in Lee Mount given a 12-week suspended suspended sentence for assault.

Johnathon Pratt, aged 32, or Rugby Avenue in Ovenden fined £84 and ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £33 and £90 costs for driving while not wearing a seatbelt.

Nadia Ali, aged 27, of Unity Terrace in Halifax fined £162 and ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £34 and £620 costs and banned from driving for 15 months for drug driving.

Amman Munir, aged 23, of Highroad Well Lane in Halifax fined £75 and ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £30 and £90 costs for driving without due care and attention.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kalum Dyson, aged 33, of Francis Street in Brighouse committed to prison for eight weeks and ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £128 for wilful and persistent failure to comply with the requirements of a community order.

Gareth Knowles, aged 36, of Boston Street in Halifax committed to prison for 30 days for non-payment of fine of £1,169.41.

Scott Spruce, aged 44, of Oliver Close in Sowerby Bridge fined £500 and ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £200 and £110 costs for failing to stop after an accident.

Gintaras Gureckis, aged 48, of Cumberland Close in Halifax fined £119 and ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £48 and £110 costs for driving without due care and attention.

Advertisement Hide Ad