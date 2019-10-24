Chief superindendant Dickie Whitehead and Superintendent Sarah Baker presented the Calderdale Police Awards, at The Shay, Halifax

28 photos from last night's Calderdale Policing Awards 2019

The annual Calderdale District Policing Award Evening 2019 were held last night and was attended by the area's bravest police officers and members of the public.

Here is a gallery of the unsung heroes of the past year, who were recognised and awarded for their bravery and integrity, while undertaking difficult circumstances.

Team Work award, for PC's with chief superindendent's Steve Cotter from Leeds District and Dickie Whitehead, at Calderdale Police Awards, The Shay, Halifax

1. Group

Benjamin Sweeney, Joshua Clough and Joseph O'Byrne, with chief superindendent Dickie Whitehead, at Calderdale Police Awards, The Shay, Halifax

2. The boys

Stella Worth, with chief superindendent Dickie Whitehead, at Calderdale Police Awards, The Shay, Halifax

3. Stellar job

Natalie Smith and Paula Fry with chief superindendent Dickie Whitehead, at Calderdale Police Awards, The Shay, Halifax

4. Great job

