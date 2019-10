Here is a gallery of the unsung heroes of the past year, who were recognised and awarded for their bravery and integrity, while undertaking difficult circumstances.

1. Group Team Work award, for PC's with chief superindendent's Steve Cotter from Leeds District and Dickie Whitehead, at Calderdale Police Awards, The Shay, Halifax jpimedia Buy a Photo

2. The boys Benjamin Sweeney, Joshua Clough and Joseph O'Byrne, with chief superindendent Dickie Whitehead, at Calderdale Police Awards, The Shay, Halifax jpimedia Buy a Photo

3. Stellar job Stella Worth, with chief superindendent Dickie Whitehead, at Calderdale Police Awards, The Shay, Halifax jpimedia Buy a Photo

4. Great job Natalie Smith and Paula Fry with chief superindendent Dickie Whitehead, at Calderdale Police Awards, The Shay, Halifax jpimedia Buy a Photo

View more