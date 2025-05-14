'A danger to women': Halifax's Adil Zafar jailed for 18 years for string of sex attacks including rape
Calderdale safeguarding detectives have described Adil Zafar, 44, as a “danger to women” following his sentence at Bradford Crown Court on Friday.
Zafar was found guilty by a jury of three offences of rape, as well as strangulation, sexual assault by penetration and coercive and controlling behaviour.
He also admitted a criminal damage offence.
The victim was a woman and the offending took place in Halifax in 2024.
An investigation was launched by the Calderdale District Safeguarding Unit which resulted in Zafar being arrested and charged.
Detective Constable Sally Muskett, of Calderdale’s Adult Safeguarding Unit, said: “We welcome the sentencing of Zafar who was described in his sentencing as a danger to the public who had shown no remorse for his offending.
“He is indeed a danger to women and the truly awful sexual and emotional offences he committed against his victim were reflected in the extended jail sentence he was given by the court.
“I want to thank the victim in this case for having the courage to come forwards and report the dreadful abuse she suffered.
“Her determination to see this man brought to justice has resulted in a dangerous man being jailed and prevented from hurting other women.
“We continue to urge all victims of sexual offences in Calderdale to come forwards. We always investigate and put the needs of the victim at the heart of everything we do.”
To report a crime, call police on 101.