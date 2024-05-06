Watch more of our videos on Shots!

As reported by the Courier last night, the A629 was closed from near Calderdale Royal Hospital to the roundabout down to the mini roundabout to Copley last night and people were asked to vacate The Watermill pub.

Police have now explained this is because they were called to a house on Bankhouse Lane at 6.24pm to a “concern for safety”.

A man was taken to hospital for treatment and he has since been arrested.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “There is no threat to the wider public.”

The A629 reopened at around 8.30pm yesterday.