Accident in Halifax: Four arrested after police chase ends in crash that shuts Halifax road
and live on Freeview channel 276
Officers started pursuing a Volvo XC60 after it failed to stop for police on the A629 Calderdale Way, shortly after 5.30pm yesterday.
The vehicle was involved in a collision with a BMW car a short time later on Skircoat Moor Road, just past Savile Park Moor.
A passenger in the BMW was taken to hospital with what police have described as “non-life-threatening injuries”.
Four men – aged 16, 19, 19 and 24 – have been arrested on suspicion of offences including dangerous driving, failing to stop, theft of a motor vehicle and possession of a Class A drug with intent to supply.
All four remain in custody at this time.
As reported by the Courier last night, the road was shut until around 9pm while police investigated and removed the cars and debris.
An air ambulance was also reported to have landed on the moor.