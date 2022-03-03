Aggressive man who had a weapon disguised as a torch threatened staff outside Halifax shop

Following community feedback around evening issues and more patrols needed in the Queens Road / Park Ward areas, officers from Operation Jemlock, the force’s response to serious violent crime, were deployed into Calderdale.

They worked alongside officers from the Halifax Neighbourhood Policing Team.

During the operation a total of four vehicles were seized for document offences and a small quantity of drugs were recovered following use of stop and search powers during the stops.

One of the cars seized during Operation Jemlock in Halifax

In addition, a 27-year-old man was arrested for possession of an offensive weapon after officers on patrol stopped him in the process of threatening staff outside a business premises.

He was found with a baton disguised as a torch which was seized, and he will be dealt with by the District’s Investigation Team for the offence.