Alcohol drinks seized in Calderdale from anti-social and underage drinkers

This haul of alcohol drinks were seized from group of underage drinkers after reports of anti-social behaviour in Calderdale.

Following complaints of anti social behaviour caused by young people under the influence of alcohol, PCSO George Serban and Alice Cordingley carried out patrols in Rishworth over the weekend.

On Saturday alcohol was seized from a group who were drinking in a public place and who were all under 18.

A spokesperson for the Calder Valley Neighbourhood Policing Team said underage drinking not only damages the health of young people, it can create problems in our communities and encourages anti-social behaviour (ASB)

