Angela Rayner: Halifax man pleads guilty to sending abusive emails and phone calls to deputy Labour leader

Michael McGrath, of Silkstone Crescent, Sheffield, and Stuart Kelly of East Park Road, Halifax, have pleaded guilty at Westminster Magistrate's Court, following an investigation carried out by Greater Manchester Police in connection with malicious communications sent to the MP.

Mcgrath was sentenced to six weeks, suspended for 18 months and ordered to pay courts costs amounting to £200, after pleading guilty to sending an offensive/indecent/obscene/menacing message.

Kelly will be sentenced separately on the April 14 2022.

Deputy leader of the Labour Party Angela Rayner.

On Saturday October 16 2021, McGrath sent threatening and abusive emails to the woman calling her a 'f****** vile b****' amongst other insults.

On Monday October 18 2021, Kelly left three voicemails on the woman's answerphone calling her 'a f****** murderer' and saying that he wished she would be shot dead.

Detective Sergeant Christopher Dean of GMP's Tameside CID said: "Abusive and threatening emails or phone calls, towards anyone, is unacceptable and not only impacts the life of those they are directed at but also those close to them.

"The abusive messages both McGrath and Kelly sent to this woman left her incredibly fearful for her safety and the safety of those around her. We launched a full investigation to identify those responsible and I hope today's sentence clearly demonstrates that these actions have consequences.