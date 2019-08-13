Angry Calderdale boyfriend left victim with broken ribs and facial injuries in 'revenge' attack

A Calderdale man who was jailed for six years for stamping on a nightclub doorman’s head has had his prison term increased by 18 months for a second attack which he committed while on bail.

Andrew Rowell was already being investigated over the incident at Monty’s nightclub in Todmorden in October 2016 when he carried out a “revenge” attack on man he accused of “groping his bird”.

Andrew Rowell from Todmorden

Bradford Crown Court heard how Rowell pulled up in a car in Rise Lane, Todmorden, and said he wanted to talk to the complainant.

After luring the man away from his friends Rowell punched him and followed up with a number of blows to his face, head and body.

Prosecutor Gareth Henderson-Moore said during the street attack in December 20017 the victim was apologising to Rowell and begging for mercy.

After the assault Rowell told his victim:”If you get the police I’ll put five grand on your head.”

As a result of the attack the victim suffered facial injuries and fractures to his ribs and bones in his back.

The Recorder of Bradford Judge Jonathan Durham Hall QC expressed concern at the “appalling delay” in Rowell being charged and prosecuted for the attack which meant he was sentenced separately in March 2018 for wounding the doorman with intent to do him grievous bodily harm.

Rowell’s barrister Stephen Wood said the delay had been an injustice to the complainant and his client.

He told the judge that Rowell had been addressing his problems with “anger issues” while serving his six-year sentence and was regarded as a model prisoner.

“In the context of what is a very long sentence there is good reason to suppose that the rehabilitative objective that he wants may well be achieved,” said Mr Wood.

Rowell, of previously of Shakespeare Avenue, Todmorden, was sentenced to a consecutive prison term of 18 months after he admitted an unlawful wounding charge in respect of the attack in the street.

Judge Durham Hall said he had committed a serious offence when he exacted revenge on his victim.

He said he was being compassionate because Rowell was doing so well in custody and demonstrating a genuine wish to rehabilitate himself.