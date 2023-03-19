Angry Piece Hall trader's angry message to 'brazen' thief who targeted her Halifax gift shop

The owner of Brown Paper Packages has been handing out daffodils to customers all weekend to celebrate Mother’s Day.

But yesterday she posted an angry message on her Facebook page about a thief who had targeted her Halifax gift shop.

"It seems my shop, my small business, mine and members of my family’s livelihood is becoming a target for thieves

The Piece Hall in Halifax

"I have very clear video footage, supported by The Piece Hall cameras of what you choose to take today

"Not a loaf of bread for a starving family. But £60 of a luxury item.

"If you gave them your mother as a gift. I hope she finds out how you came by them.

"So tempted to publish your face for all to see - I shall not use words to describe how brazen you are.

"But I have your name – yes your name - your image, video evidence soon to be in the hands of the police.

"You will be barred from my shop.

"I work hard for you to do this to me

"I gave out 40 bunches of daffodils today and will do the same tomorrow for loyal, honest, hard-working and lovely people

"Words totally fail me. I’m so upset by such a lowlife.”

Fans of the shop have been sharing their sympathy, with one saying: “It feels so personal when people take things from you, it's so shocking that people do that to an independent store.

"I hope you're ok and don't let it take away from all the happiness your shop brings to your loyal customers.”