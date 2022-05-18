Anti-knife device used at Halifax nightclub and talk for 160 teens as part of knife crime awareness week

Police teamed up with a Halifax nightclub as part of a bid to highlight the dangers of knife crime.

By sarah fitton
Wednesday, 18th May 2022, 12:11 pm

A knife arch was in place at Maggie's, on Commercial Street, over the weekend making sure no one could bring a weapon inside.

The equipment scans people as they walk through and is used to check for blades.

Police said the move was part of Operation Sceptre - a knife crime awareness week.

Officers posted on social media: "Officers attended Maggie's and deployed a knife arch to prevent anyone from entering the premise who may have been in possession of a knife.

"The knife arch was deployed as part of the Op Sceptre - knife crime awareness week this week."

Police also held a talk for more than 160 teenagers to educate them on the dangers of knife crime.

A teacher from one of the schools whose pupils attended said: "Our students and myself really enjoyed it and definitely took things on board. It’s all they spoke about in school in the afternoon.”

