News you can trust since 1853
BREAKING
Boris Johnson reveals he is joining GB News
Marksman charged with Chris Kaba's murder to be named publicly
Hundreds of Safestyle workers made redundant as firm goes bust
Matthew Perry, star of Friends, has died aged 54
Nottingham ice hockey player dies following neck injury
Flash floods hit the UK - and Storm Ciaran is also on the way

Anti-social driver handed warning after leaving tyre tracks over grassed area in Mixenden

A driver has been issued a warning by police after leaving muddy tyre tracks over a grassed area in Mixenden.
By Tom Scargill
Published 30th Oct 2023, 10:29 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Officers were on patrol in Mixenden on Saturday when several concerned residents reported someone driving in an anti-social manner on one of the grassed areas.

The driver was found and he was issued with a S59 warning under the Police Reform Act.

This means that if there are any reports of the same vehicle or driver acting this way in the next 12 months the vehicle can be seized.