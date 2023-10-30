A driver has been issued a warning by police after leaving muddy tyre tracks over a grassed area in Mixenden.

Officers were on patrol in Mixenden on Saturday when several concerned residents reported someone driving in an anti-social manner on one of the grassed areas.

The driver was found and he was issued with a S59 warning under the Police Reform Act.