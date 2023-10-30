Anti-social driver handed warning after leaving tyre tracks over grassed area in Mixenden
A driver has been issued a warning by police after leaving muddy tyre tracks over a grassed area in Mixenden.
Officers were on patrol in Mixenden on Saturday when several concerned residents reported someone driving in an anti-social manner on one of the grassed areas.
The driver was found and he was issued with a S59 warning under the Police Reform Act.
This means that if there are any reports of the same vehicle or driver acting this way in the next 12 months the vehicle can be seized.