Anti-social motorbike seized after escaping police officers

A motorbike that has been causing a nuisance around the Ovenden area has been seized by police officers in Calderdale.

Officers recieved reports of a scooter being driven around Ovenden Green in an anti social manner.

READ: Former Calderdale councillor Chaudry Mohammad Saghir convicted of giving unqualified immigration advice



Officers were deployed to the area and the bike and rider were seen but when approached by officers, the bike made off at speed, mounting the kerb and almost causing an accident.

The rider could not be identified at the time, due to wearing a helmet.

READ: Former rugby league pro avoids jail after brutal one-punch attack



The bike was again spotted the following day on Ovenden Way and once again made off at speed, this time doing a U turn in the middle of the road.

Enquiries undertaken in the area resulted in the bike being located.

When checks were carried out, the bike was notified as off road and was uninsured, therefore the bike was seized under Section 59 of the Police Reform Act 2002 (seizure of vehicles used in a manner causing alarm, distress or annoyance).

READ: Calderdale Council will ‘robustly’ defend incinerator decision at inquiry

