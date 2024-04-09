Appeal: Batley man who has links to Calderdale wanted by police
West Yorkshire Police are appealing for information to find a man from Batley, who has links to Calderdale, who is wanted on warrant.
Police say Peter Sawcki, 40, from Batley, has failed to comply with requirements in relation to a suspended sentence he was given at court for cannabis cultivation.
He is described as white, Polish, 5ft 10ins tall with short blonde hair and blue eyes.
A number of enquiries have been ongoing to locate the 40-year-old, who also has links to Calderdale.
Anyone with any information about his whereabouts is asked to contact the police via 101 quoting crime reference number 13230177663 or via the LiveChat facility on the police website.