West Yorkshire Police are appealing for information to find a man from Batley, who has links to Calderdale, who is wanted on warrant.

Police say Peter Sawcki, 40, from Batley, has failed to comply with requirements in relation to a suspended sentence he was given at court for cannabis cultivation.

He is described as white, Polish, 5ft 10ins tall with short blonde hair and blue eyes.

A number of enquiries have been ongoing to locate the 40-year-old, who also has links to Calderdale.