Appeal for Halifax attack victim to come forward as group of men flee from scene of assault

Police are appealing for witnesses - and the victim - of an assault to come forward after being attacked by a group of men.

The incident happened at 11.23am on Ovenden Road / Shay Lane on Tuesday morning.

An unknown number of males got out of an Audi car and attacked a male pedestrian.

The attacker sthen got back into the Audi and made off in the direction of Nursery Lane.

Officers want to speak to anyone who witnessed the incident or anyone who has information about what happened – including the victim – to come forward.

Two people in the Audi officers want to speak to in connection with the incident are described as Asian, approximately 6ft tall and wearing a baseball cap. One of them had a short beard.

Call police on 101 quoting log 662 of Tuesday 8 October.