Appeal for help to find electric bike stolen in burglary in Calderdale
West Yorkshire Police are appealing for help to find an electric bike that was stolen in a burglary in Calderdale on the night of January 3.
By Tom Scargill
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
The bike is quite a distinctive bike in colour and design. The make and model is a Specialized SL4 step through.
If you have seen or know where the bike is, call 101 or go online and quote crime number 13230003490 and say it is for the attention of PCSO 978 Helliwell.