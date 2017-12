Police are appealing for witnesses to a hit and run in Halifax town centre.

Police say a woman crossing the road on Commercial Street in Halifax between Halifax Bank and Barclays Bank was run over at around 4.45pm on Friday, November 24.

The woman believes the vehicle was a black Fiat 500.

Any witnesses to the offence are asked to contact PC4541 Brimelow on 101 quoting log 1570 of November 25, 2017.