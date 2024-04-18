Appeal launched to find Dewsbury man wanted for burglary offences - police conduct enquiries in Calderdale and Kirklees to locate him
and live on Freeview channel 276
The Huddersfield District Crime Team would like to speak to anyone who can help them locate Aaron Tate, 34, from Dewsbury.
Officers want to speak with him in connection with burglary offences and have been conducting enquiries in Kirklees and Calderdale to locate him.
He is described as having a trimmed brown beard and brown eyes and short brown hair, although there is a possibility he may have shaved this.
Anyone who has seen or has information to help officers locate Aaron Tate is asked to contact the Kirklees District Crime Team on 101 referencing police crime reference 13240199949.
Information can also be given online at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/livechat or anonymously to the independent Crimestoppers charity on 0800 555 111.