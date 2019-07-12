Appeal to find key witness as man indecently exposes himself around Calderdale reservoir

Police officers in Calderdale are appealing for a witness to come forward after a report of indecent exposure in Barkisland.

West Yorkshire Police have released details today of the incident in May 17 at 5.53pm.

Scammonden Road, near to Ringstone Edge Reservoir,

Officers were called to Scammonden Road, near to Ringstone Edge Reservoir, to a report a male had exposed himself to a man in his 50s.

A 28-year-old man was arrested in connection with the incident and has been released while the investigation continues.

Officers believe a member of the public witnessed the incident, but drove away from the scene before police arrived.

Officers would appeal for the member of the public to come forward, or for anyone who witnessed the incident to get in contact.

Anyone with information should contact police online using the 101 live chat service or by calling 101, quoting crime reference

