Appeal to trace 13-year-old boy reported missing from Halifax school

West Yorkshire Police is appealing for information to trace a 13-year-old boy who has gone missing.

Paul Powell, aged 13, from Bradford, was reported missing from school in Halifax last Friday (June 21).

He was last reportedly seen in Bradford, near the Odsal Stadium at around 9pm on Friday night.

He is described as a black male, 5ft 1”, stocky build, brown eyes, black hair.

He was last seen wearing black jogging bottoms with white stripes and a grey coat.

Anyone who has any information about his whereabouts is asked to contact the police via 101 quoting log number 662 of 21 June.