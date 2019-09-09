Armed gang threaten woman with boiling water and hold knife to pregnant daughter in Halifax burglary

An armed burglary in Halifax where a woman was threatened with boiling water and her pregnant teenage daughter was held a knife point will feature in a TV appeal .

The incident in set to feature in BBC One’s Crimewatch Roadshow Live this morning.

Police in West Yorkshire are appeal for help to catch the gang of armed burglars who broke into a Halifax home and demanded cash while threatening a woman with a kettle of boiling water.

READ MORE: These are the worst Calderdale areas where people have been in possession of a weapon

They also held the woman’s pregnant teenage daughter and her 9 year old son at knifepoint during the terrifying aggravated burglary on December 7 2018.

The raid was caught on CCTV – including the moment the burglars threw a ball laced with sedatives to the family dog, hours before the break-in, to ensure it was unable to raise the alarm

The appal will wil lbe show on Crimewatch Roadshow Live at 9.15am on BBC One today