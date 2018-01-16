Armed officers involved in Halifax drugs swoop

Armed police officers seized more than 15 kilograms of drugs in Halifax yesterday (Monday) and have arrested four men as part of the operation.

Officers stopped two vehicles in Halifax yesterday and arrested three men on suspicion of conspiracy to supply cannabis, seizing 15kg of suspected cannabis.

At 11.14pm, officers then found several kilograms of suspected cannabis at industrial premises on Mill Lane in Boothtown.

A fourth male has been arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to supply cannabis. The four males arrested are aged 48, 45, 33 and 32 and all remain in custody