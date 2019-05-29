Armed police arrest men in Calderdale after rifle found in car

Armed police were called to Sowerby Bridge
Five men have been arrested after armed police were called to Calderdale after reports of a man with a gun.

Armed police were called to Sowerby Bridge after a member of the public reported the incident to police.

Officers located a car at the junction of Town Hall Street and Tower Hill at about 10.10pm on Friday, May 24.

Inside they found a rifle.

Police helicopters also attended the scene to help find the suspects.

NPAS Carr Gate said on Twitter: "Tonight we have assisted West Yorks Police at Sowerby Bridge, Denholme and Normanton, resulting in 6 persons detained and two vehicles recovered."

Five men aged between 22 and 36 were arrested at the scene by officers for possession of a firearm.

A 29-year-old man was also arrested for possession of Class A drugs.

Police enquiries are ongoing.

Anyone who witnessed anything or has any further information is asked to contact Calderdale CID via 101 quoting crime reference number 13190265160.

