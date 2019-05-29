Armed police arrest men in Calderdale after rifle found in car

Five men have been arrested after armed police were called to Calderdale after reports of a man with a gun.

Armed police were called to Sowerby Bridge after a member of the public reported the incident to police.

Officers located a car at the junction of Town Hall Street and Tower Hill at about 10.10pm on Friday, May 24.

Inside they found a rifle.

Police helicopters also attended the scene to help find the suspects.

NPAS Carr Gate said on Twitter: "Tonight we have assisted West Yorks Police at Sowerby Bridge, Denholme and Normanton, resulting in 6 persons detained and two vehicles recovered."

Five men aged between 22 and 36 were arrested at the scene by officers for possession of a firearm.

A 29-year-old man was also arrested for possession of Class A drugs.

Police enquiries are ongoing.

Anyone who witnessed anything or has any further information is asked to contact Calderdale CID via 101 quoting crime reference number 13190265160.

