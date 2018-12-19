Armed police called to Halifax house after reports of a man with a firearm

Armed police officers were called to a house in Halifax after receiving reports of a man with a firearm

West Yorkshire Police received reports on Monday at 5.30pm that a group of men had forced entry into a property on Myrtle Place.

A spokesperson for the police said: "One of the males is reported to have been in possession of a firearm. Armed officers attended and carried out a search of the property and nearby area.

"A 20-year-old man was arrested in connection with the incident and has been released pending further investigation.

"No one was injured and enquiries remain ongoing by Calderdale CID."

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting crime reference 13180631212.

