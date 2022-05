Officers were seen in leafy Rawson Avenue in Skircoat Green soon after 6pm.

The police helicopter was also called out and seen hovering over the area for some time.

These photos taken in the area at the time, courtesy of Createch Interiors Ltd, show several police vehicles and at least one armed officer.

An armed officer in Skircoat Green in Halifax earlier today. Photo by Createch Interiors Ltd

Police are believed to have arrested a man.

The Courier has requested more information about the incident from West Yorkshire Police.

Police vehicle in Skircoat Green this evening. Photo by Createch Interiors Ltd

Police were seen shortly after 6pm. Photo by Createch Interiors Ltd